Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Grows By 200.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FTAG stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85.

