Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Drops By 77.9%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FNY stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $76.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $77,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $109,000.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.