Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Decreases By 69.9%

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.03. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $32.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

