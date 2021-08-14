Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Increases By 318.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 318.5% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ROBT stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.87. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.