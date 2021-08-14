Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Declines By 67.1%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7,228.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC opened at $71.44 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75.

