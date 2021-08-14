Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Declines By 74.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCSMF stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,858. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

