Short Interest in FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Decreases By 75.0%

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,682,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FUTL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 315,607,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,607,781. FutureLand has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About FutureLand
