Short Interest in FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Decreases By 75.0%

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,682,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FUTL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 315,607,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,607,781. FutureLand has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get FutureLand alerts:

About FutureLand

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for FutureLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.