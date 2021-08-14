Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Decreases By 82.1%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,911. Galenfeha has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

