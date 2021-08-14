Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Decreases By 65.6%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDVY opened at $0.15 on Friday. Health Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Health Discovery Company Profile
