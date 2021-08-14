Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Decreases By 65.6%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDVY opened at $0.15 on Friday. Health Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

