Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Decreases By 66.3%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HEINY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

