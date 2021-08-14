Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 71.4%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Henderson Land Development stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3996 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

