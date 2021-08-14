Short Interest in HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Decreases By 80.9%

HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HCGS remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. HighCom Global Security has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
HighCom Global Security Company Profile
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for HighCom Global Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCom Global Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.