Short Interest in HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Decreases By 80.9%

HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCGS remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. HighCom Global Security has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

HighCom Global Security Company Profile

HighCom Global Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires.

