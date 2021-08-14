Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Rises By 186.7%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
OTCMKTS HYMTF traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,821. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.