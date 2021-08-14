Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Rises By 300.0%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPNFF opened at $0.13 on Friday. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.