Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Declines By 67.7%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $16.29 on Friday. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

