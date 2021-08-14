Short Interest in International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Rises By 227.5%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 227.5% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ILAL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09. International Land Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

