Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Expands By 239.4%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

