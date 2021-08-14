Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Drops By 79.9%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $78.56 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

