Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Grows By 167.3%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $57.00. 7,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $68.10.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.