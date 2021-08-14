Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 69.2%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

