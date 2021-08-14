Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Decreases By 67.3%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Keppel stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Keppel has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

