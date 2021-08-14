Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Declines By 67.1%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KNYJY opened at $41.40 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.
About KONE Oyj
Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.
