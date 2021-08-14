Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Increases By 214.3%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Shares of KGSDF stock remained flat at $$13.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25. Kungsleden AB has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

