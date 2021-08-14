Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Drops By 73.6%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KCCFF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Friday. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

