Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Declines By 78.6%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDSCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

