Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Declines By 71.0%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,782,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

