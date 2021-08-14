Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Grows By 344.1%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 344.1% from the July 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCOA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp and hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink.

