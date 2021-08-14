Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Grows By 344.1%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 344.1% from the July 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCOA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About Marijuana Company of America
