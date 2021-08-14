Short Interest in Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Declines By 74.1%

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MMTC stock remained flat at $$0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503. Micro Imaging Technology has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

