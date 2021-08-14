Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Rises By 352.6%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the July 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MINE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Minerco has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Minerco Company Profile
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.