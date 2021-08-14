Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Rises By 352.6%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the July 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MINE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Minerco has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

