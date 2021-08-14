Short Interest in Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Drops By 71.0%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MRPLY opened at $15.62 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.4836 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, HSBC lowered Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and dÃ©cor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

