Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Decreases By 81.0%

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 236,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,770. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

