Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Decreases By 81.0%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 236,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,770. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

