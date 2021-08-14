Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Drops By 79.2%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 96,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,402. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

