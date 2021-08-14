Short Interest in NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM) Drops By 71.8%

NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,899,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NEOM opened at $0.00 on Friday. NeoMedia Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About NeoMedia Technologies

NeoMedia Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile barcode technology and services solutions that enable the mobile barcode ecosystem world-wide. Its technology platform transforms mobile devices with cameras into barcode scanners. Its product portfolio includes: mobile barcode management solutions, barcode reader solutions, end to end solutions, and Internet protocol licensing.

