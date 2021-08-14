Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Increases By 307.6%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 803,000 shares, an increase of 307.6% from the July 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,147.1 days.

NTXVF opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.