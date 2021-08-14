Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Rises By 271.4%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nikon stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 1,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NINOY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

