Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Rises By 336.4%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Shares of NIOBF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.