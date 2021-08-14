Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Expands By 174.7%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NOVC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 112,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06. Novation Companies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.