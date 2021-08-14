Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Drops By 79.5%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on NVZMY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

