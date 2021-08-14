Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declines By 65.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

JHAA opened at $9.95 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

