Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declines By 75.1%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the July 15th total of 445,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 226,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,914. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $85,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

