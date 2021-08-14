Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declines By 66.5%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NSL opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSL. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

