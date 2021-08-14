Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Decreases By 74.4%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 11,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $2.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.