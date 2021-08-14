Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Increases By 196.2%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Shares of PAFRF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 49,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.