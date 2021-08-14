Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Rises By 170.7%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG remained flat at $$0.84 during trading hours on Friday. 29,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.93. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

