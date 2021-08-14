Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Decreases By 74.2%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 115,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

