Short Interest in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Grows By 201.9%

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 136,833,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,820,406. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing.

