Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Decreases By 78.7%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97.

