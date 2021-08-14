Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Drops By 66.0%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 118,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

