Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Expands By 180.9%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 180.9% from the July 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 145,035 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIM remained flat at $$4.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,861. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

