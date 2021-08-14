Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Expands By 251.6%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 251.6% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 397,957 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

